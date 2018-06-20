TSA bans large amounts of powdered items from luggage

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

From June 30, people flying to the US are banned from carrying powdered items exceeding 350ml in their carry-on luggage, except medication, baby formula and cremated ashes, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said yesterday.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on May 31 issued a security directive to enhance the inspection of powdered products in flight passengers’ hand luggage, particularly those amounting to at least 350ml, CAA Air Transport Division Deputy Director Chi Pei-fang (戚培芳) said.

A 350ml container is about the size of a soda can, she said, adding that the directive was given in response to terrorism threats on international flights.

The TSA has made an exception for medication, baby formula and cremated human remains, but they must still be inspected by the airlines to ensure that they would not endanger flight safety, Chi said.

Powdered items purchased at duty-free shops in airports can be carried into the plane cabin if they are stored in tamper-evident bags, Chi added.

In addition to the airport security check, China Airlines (中華航空), EVA Airways (長榮航空) and United Airlines are to administer a second check at the boarding gates at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport terminals one and two for US-bound flights, during which passengers are to be randomly chosen for inspection, Chi said.

If a passenger is found to be carrying more than 350ml of banned powder, ground crew would ask them to put the item or items in their checked luggage after they are deemed to be safe, Chi said, adding the passenger would not be fined.

About 100,000 people fly from Taiwan to the US every month, CAA statistics showed.

To avoid delays, passengers are advised to remember to put powdered items in their checked luggage and arrive at their boarding gate as early as possible, Chi said.

The US last year enhanced inspections on large portable electronic devices, including tablet computers, laptops, electronic books, DVD players, digital cameras and video-game consoles. Passengers may only bring these devices in their carry-ons after they pass inspection.

The TSA’s move was reportedly prompted by an incident earlier this year in Australia, where a powdered substance was involved in a potential terrorist threat.

The TSA said it is implementing the ban as a precautionary measure.