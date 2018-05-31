Top North Korean general heads to US to meet Pompeo

Agencies, WASHINGTON

A senior figure in the North Korean regime was yesterday en route to the US, while Russia’s top diplomat was preparing to visit Pyongyang as diplomatic preparations for a historic nuclear summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gathered pace.

General Kim Yong-chol, right-hand man to the North Korean leader, was to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New York, officials said.

Trump confirmed the general was on his way in a tweet and boasted that Washington would have a “great team” for the talks aimed at resolving the nuclear standoff.

The US president still hopes the summit is to take place on June 12 in Singapore.

Moscow said Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov would travel to North Korea today to discuss Pyongyang’s nuclear program.

“It will be very useful for me to understand how our North Korean neighbours relate to all issues [concerning the situation on the Korean Peninsula],” Lavrov was quoted as saying by TASS.

“We support the changes happening now in relations between the two Koreas, between Pyongyang and Washington,” Lavrov was quoted as saying by RIA news agency. “We really hope these talks ... do not end up in ultimatums.”

Last month, North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-ho held rare talks with Lavrov in Moscow, part of a quickening effort to improve strained ties with global powers.

Kim Yong-chol was yesterday at Beijing airport for his flight to New York.

Pompeo’s spokeswoman said it would be the third meeting between Pompeo — who opened contacts with the Pyongyang regime when he was still CIA director — and Kim Yong-chol.