Tsai meets with UK trade official

Staff writer, with CNA

British Undersecretary of State at the Department for International Trade Graham Stuart yesterday met President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in Taipei as he began a two-day visit to Taiwan to enhance bilateral collaboration on trade and investment.

Stuart was scheduled to announce a major Taiwanese investment project in the UK and witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on marine engineering in the offshore wind energy sector during his visit, the British Office Taipei said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Stuart’s visit would help build a closer bilateral partnership.

During a meeting with Stuart at the Presidential Office Building, Tsai said Taiwan and the UK were important trade partners.

The UK is the nation’s third-largest trading partner in Europe, with bilateral trade of US$5.75 billion, according to ministry data for last year, she said.

At annual bilateral trade talks concluded in London at the end of last year, the two nations announced three new dialogue mechanisms in agriculture, renewable energy and financial services, Tsai added.

The UK is looking for new trade opportunities after its exit from the EU and Taiwan presents many opportunities for the UK, which could further enhance bilateral relations, the president said.

Stuart, who has been in his current post since January, previously served as chair of the Education Select Committee of the House of Commons and as assistant whip with responsibility for the Department of Health, the Treasury and the Ministry of Defense, the British Office said.