Amazon jetliner remodeled in Taiwan: EVA Air

Staff writer, with CNA

One of the 20 Boeing Co passenger jets that Evergreen Aviation Technologies Corp (長榮航太科技) has been converting for cargo use over the past year belongs to US e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, Evergreen Aviation’s parent company confirmed yesterday.

A Boeing 767-300 aircraft bearing Amazon’s Prime Air logo was seen during a test flight at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Evergreen Aviation declined to comment on whether Amazon was one of the clients under its turnkey contract with Boeing.

However, EVA Air Corp (長榮航空) confirmed that the aircraft belonged to Amazon.

Evergreen Aviation, a joint venture between EVA Airways and General Electric Co, in 2016 obtained a contract from Boeing to remodel 20 passenger aircraft in the 767-300 series into cargo planes and started the conversions last year.

The deal followed a successful project between 2005 and 2010 during which Evergreen Aviation was contracted by Boeing to convert four 747 passenger jets into cargo planes that were dubbed Dreamlifters.

Global demand for the conversion of wide-body passenger jets into cargo planes would rise to about 400 over the next two decades with the rise of e-commerce, Boeing has said.