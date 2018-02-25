Taipei reiterates support of sanctions on N Korea

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs late on Friday issued a statement reiterating that the government would work closely with the international community to sanction North Korea, while keeping close contacts with Washington on the matter.

The statement followed the announcement of new sanctions imposed by the US against entities linked to North Korea, including a Taiwanese national and two companies.

US President Donald Trump announced during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that the US Department of the Treasury would impose the largest-ever sanctions package against North Korea in a bid to force Pyongyang to give up its ambitions of developing nuclear weapons and to ensure regional and global security.

Following Trump’s announcement, the department released a list of one person, 27 companies and 28 ships from Taiwan, North Korea, China, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The sole individual facing sanctions was identified as Taiwanese Tsang Yung-yuan (張永源).

“Tsang has coordinated North Korean coal exports with a Russia-based North Korean broker, and he has a history of other sanctions evasion activities,” the department said in a statement.

The ministry said that as a member of the international community, the Republic of China has made significant efforts in the past few months to implement sanctions against North Korea.

It called on people in Taiwan to not breach any sanctions imposed by the UN against Pyongyang by conducting financial or commercial activities, warning that they would face punishment.

Taiwan will continue to honor its commitment to apply diplomatic and economic pressure on Pyongyang, the ministry said, adding that it hoped the nation would serve as a model in the international community.

Deputy Minister of Justice Chen Ming-tang (陳明堂) yesterday said prosecutors have launched an investigation into Tsang and the two Taiwanese firms about their actions that allegedly breached international sanctions against North Korea.