Trump suggests arming teachers

AFP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested arming teachers to deter mass shootings as he faced broken voices, tears and demands for action at a meeting with survivors of the gun rampage that killed 17 people at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14.

Trump also promised “very strong” background checks on gun owners during the “listening session,” in which he heard first-hand accounts from bereaved parents and friends, and schoolchildren who narrowly escaped with their lives.

Trump was photographed at the meeting in Florida holding a piece of paper with questions such as “What would you most want me to know about your experience?”

Trump’s proposal to arm educators received a cool response from a teacher who survived the shooting as well as the local sheriff.

“If you had a teacher who was adept at firearms, they could very well end the attack very quickly,” Trump said, suggesting that 20 percent of a school’s teachers could be trained to carry concealed weapons.

The televised White House meeting came as students staged street protests across the country to demand stricter gun laws following the murder of 14 teens and three teachers at the Florida school.

The White House meeting was attended by students, their parents and also the parents of victims of other US school shootings.

One student pressed US Senator Marco Rubio to reject future campaign funding from the National Rifle Association (NRA), a staunch opponent of gun control measures.

Rubio demured on the funding, but did say he would reconsider his position on large-capacity magazine restrictions, as “it may save lives in an attack.”

NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch was asked if it should be harder to obtain semi-automatic weapons, but sought to shift the conversation from firearms to mental health issues.

“I don’t believe that this insane monster should have ever been able to obtain a firearm,” she said of the shooter.