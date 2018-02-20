US students plan protests, march in Washington

Reuters, PARKLAND, Florida

Stunned by the deadliest high school shooting in US history, students across the country on Sunday mobilized to organize rallies and a national walkout in support of stronger gun laws, challenging politicians they say have failed to protect them.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where a former student is accused of murdering 17 people on Wednesday using an assault-style rifle, joined others on social media to plan the events, including a Washington march.

“I felt like it was our time to take a stand,” said Lane Murdock, 15, of Connecticut. “We’re the ones in these schools, we’re the ones who are having shooters come into our classrooms and our spaces.”

Murdock, who lives 32km from Sandy Hook Elementary School, where 20 children and six adults were shot to death five years ago, on Sunday drew more than 50,000 signatures on an online petition calling on students to walk out of their high schools on April 20.

Instead of going to classes, she urged her fellow students to stage protests on the 19th anniversary of an earlier mass shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

Students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas are planning a “March for Our Lives” in Washington on March 24 to call attention to school safety and ask lawmakers to enact gun control.

They also plan to rally for gun control, mental health issues and school safety on Wednesday in Tallahassee, the state capital. The students were expected to meet with a lawmaker who is seeking to ban the sale of assault-style weapons like the AR-15 allegedly used in the school shooting.

Organizers behind the Women’s March have called for a 17-minute, nationwide walkout by teachers and students on March 14.

The demands for change by many still too young to vote has inflamed the country’s long simmering debate between advocates for gun control and gun ownership.

Students from the Florida school have lashed out at political leaders, including US President Donald Trump, for inaction on the issue.

Many criticized Trump for insensitivity after he said in a weekend Twitter post that the FBI might have been too distracted with a Russia probe to follow leads that could have prevented the massacre.

“You can’t blame the bureaucracy for this when it’s you, Mr President, who’s overall responsible,” David Hogg, an 18-year-old Douglas senior, said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

Trump spent the weekend at his estate in south Florida, only an hour’s drive from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The White House said Trump planned to host “a listening session” with high-school students and teachers on Wednesday, but did not specify which students or school would be involved.

Democratic leaders vowed to redouble efforts to fight the nation’s powerful gun lobby to reduce violence from firearms.

“We’re the adults. We’re the leaders in this country who are supposed to keep our children safe - and again and again, our country has let them down,” Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said on Twitter.

The suspect in the Parkland shooting, Nikolas Cruz, 19, faces multiple murder charges in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members, and the wounding of more than a dozen others in a rampage that eclipsed Columbine as the country’s worst mass shooting at a high school.

Additional reporting by AP