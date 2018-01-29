China, Japan discuss military hotline

AFP, BEIJING

China and Japan plan to open a military hotline to ease tensions over disputed East China Sea islands, Beijing said yesterday, after their top diplomats held rare talks aimed at warming chilly ties.

Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Taro Kono yesterday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi (王毅) in Beijing in an attempt to improve relations held back by longstanding and seemingly intractable disputes over maritime territory and Japan’s wartime legacy.

Kono’s visit to China is the first by a serving Japanese foreign minister in nearly two years.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the two nations had pledged to sign an agreement “as soon as possible” to establish a military hotline to help prevent incidents in the East China Sea.

“China and Japan should work together to build the East China Sea into the sea of peace, cooperation and friendship,” it said.

In remarks before the talks Kono praised the progress toward improving ties, while calling on China to do more to curb North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

“It is important not only to discuss issues related to our two countries, but for Japan and China to stand side by side to deal with global issues,” he said. “In particular, the North Korea issue is now an urgent issue for the whole of international society.”

Tokyo has been wooing China with official visits and business delegations, but an exchange of state visits has remained a hard sell.

Japan is hoping that might change this year as the two nations prepare to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the signing of a Japan-China friendship treaty.

Wang kept his cards close to his chest before the meeting.

Relations between the two were at a “crucial stage,” he said. “There is positive progress, but many disturbances and obstacles remain.”

Japan is also pushing to host a trilateral summit with leaders from China and South Korea to discuss a range of regional issues, including North Korea’s nuclear program.

The two sides agreed the meeting should be held “as soon as possible,” the Chinese ministry said without mentioning the venue.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s administration has joined European governments in urging Beijing to release a Swedish citizen who sold gossipy books about Chinese leaders.

A US Department of State spokeswoman called on China to disclose Gui Minhai’s (桂民海) whereabouts and allow him to leave China if he wishes.

“We call on Chinese authorities to explain the reasons and legal basis for Mr Gui’s arrest and detention, disclose his whereabouts, and allow him freedom of movement and the freedom to leave China,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

The US “will continue to coordinate with our partners, allies and regional organizations on promoting greater respect for human rights in China,” Nauert said.

About 10 Chinese police officers surrounded Gui and Swedish diplomats on Jan. 20 as they traveled by train to Beijing. Gui, a naturalized Swedish citizen, was seized and his whereabouts remain unknown.

His latest detention has particularly rattled Western governments after it unfolded in the presence of diplomats.

