NY firefighters respond to blaze at Trump Tower

One person was seriously injured in an early morning fire on the roof of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan that is now under control, New York City’s fire department said.

News footage showed firefighters on the roof of the skyscraper, at East 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The fire was minor and likely caused by an electrical fault, the fire department told local media, which said the blaze was reported just before 7am.

Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated.

About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later. The fire was declared under control at 8:13am.

There was no immediate report of injuries or evacuations, or what caused the fire.

The tower is home to a number of residences and businesses.

US President Donald Trump, who keeps a residence in the tower, was at the White House in Washington.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg