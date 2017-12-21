More than 9,000 dead in battle to oust IS from Mosul

AP, MOSUL, Iraq

Between 9,000 and 11,000 people were killed in the nine-month battle to liberate the Iraqi city of Mosul from the Islamic State (IS) group — a civilian casualty rate nearly 10 times higher than has been previously reported, an Associated Press (AP) investigation has found.

The deaths are acknowledged neither by the coalition, the Iraqi government nor the Islamic State group’s self-styled caliphate.

Iraqi or coalition forces are responsible for at least 3,200 civilian deaths from airstrikes, artillery fire or mortar rounds between October last year and the fall of the Islamic State group in July, according to the AP investigation, which cross-referenced morgue lists and multiple databases from non-governmental organizations.

Most of those victims are simply described as “crushed” in Iraqi Ministry of Health reports.

The coalition, which did not send anyone into Mosul to investigate, acknowledges responsibility for only 326 of the deaths.

“It was the biggest assault on a city in a couple of generations, all told. And thousands died,” said Chris Woods, head of Airwars, an independent organization that documents air and artillery strikes in Iraq and Syria, and shared its database with AP.

“Understanding how those civilians died, and obviously ISIS played a big part in that as well, could help save a lot of lives the next time something like this has to happen. And the disinterest in any sort of investigation is very disheartening,” Woods said, using an alternative acronym for the group.

In addition to the Airwars database, AP analyzed information from Amnesty International, Iraq Body Count and a UN report. AP also obtained a list of 9,606 names of people killed during the operation from Mosul’s morgue. Hundreds of dead civilians are believed to still be buried in the rubble.

Of the nearly 10,000 deaths the AP found, about one-third of the casualties died in bombardments by the US-led coalition or Iraqi forces. Another third were killed in Islamic State militants’ final frenzy of violence.

It could not be determined which side was responsible for the deaths of the remainder.

However, the morgue total would be many times higher than official tolls.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi told the AP that 1,260 civilians were killed in the fighting. The US-led coalition has not offered an overall figure. The coalition relies on drone footage, video from cameras mounted on weapons systems and pilot observations for investigations.

“The coalition never came to us or sent anyone else to us asking for data. They never came directly or indirectly,” said Hatem Ahmed Sarheed, one of the Iraqi men responsible for recording Mosul’s dead.

An AP reporter visited the morgue six times in six weeks and spoke to morgue staffers dozens of times over the phone.

The Americans say they do not have the resources to send a team into Mosul. Because of what the coalition considers insufficient information, the majority of civilian casualty allegations are deemed “not credible” before an investigation ever begins.

The coalition has defended its operational choices, saying it was the Islamic State group that put civilians in danger as it clung to power.

“It is simply irresponsible to focus criticism on inadvertent casualties caused by the coalition’s war to defeat ISIS,” coalition spokesman Colonel Thomas Veale said in response to questions about civilian deaths.