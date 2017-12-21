New Party’s Wang denies CCP funding

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

New Party spokesman Wang Ping-chung (王炳忠) yesterday maintained that he has never received any funds from organizations affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), as his party vowed to initiate a referendum to ensure witnesses’ right to an attorney following his and three other party members’ arrests on Tuesday in connection with an espionage investigation.

Wang made the remarks at a news conference at the New Party headquarters in Taipei yesterday morning, one day after he, his father and fellow party members Hou Han-ting (侯漢廷), Lin Ming-cheng (林明正) and Chen Ssu-chun (陳斯俊) were taken to the Investigation Bureau and the Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning.

They were questioned as part of a probe into suspected leaks of classified information in connection with an investigation into convicted Chinese spy Zhou Hongxu (周泓旭).

“They [prosecutors and investigators] acted worse than gangsters,” Wang said, alleging that they refused to let his attorney be present when they raided his residence in Taipei, held his throat in a tight grip and shoved him into a car.

Wang rejected allegations that he had financial dealings with the CCP, after investigators found an account book written in simplified Chinese and an undisclosed amount of yuan at his house.

“I have never accepted financial support from CCP-affiliated organizations. That is a fact,” Wang said.

He said the money came from legitimate business activities, including royalties from a book he published in China.

Wang added that he and his friends were mulling starting a business venture in China.

Regarding his decision to livestream the early part of the raid, which might be in violation of the law, Wang said it was made out of fear that his voice would no longer be heard and that he immediately stopped streaming after investigators entered his house.

“I only livestreamed what was happening to protect my rights,” he added.

The other three party members also lambasted prosecutors’ actions as brutal and akin to political persecution, but Hou said he remained unfettered and would not abandon his pro-unification and anti-Taiwanese independence stance.

Hou also announced his decision to run for Taipei city councilor next year to continue to safeguard the public’s welfare.

New Party Deputy Chairman Lee Sheng-feng (李勝峰) said as referendum thresholds have been lowered following the approval of amendments to the Referendum Act (公民投票法) on Tuesday last week, he planned to initiate a plebiscite to remedy legal loopholes that do not guarantee a witness’ right to an attorney.