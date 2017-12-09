Samurai sword attack in Tokyo leaves three dead

AFP, TOKYO

A former priest wielding a samurai sword killed his Shinto priestess sister and another woman in an apparent family vendetta at a historic Tokyo shrine, before turning the blade on himself, police said yesterday.

Shigenaga Tomioka, 56, set upon his older sister Nagako, chief priestess at Tomioka Hachimangu shrine, with a samurai sword late on Thursday in a rare violent assault in the Japanese capital.

Nagako Tomioka, 58, was later pronounced dead with a “deep” stab wound to her chest along with a laceration to the back of her neck.

Shigenaga Tomioka had once served as a priest and the siblings had long quarreled over shrine affairs, local media reported.

Police refrained from commenting on the motive, but said it was not a random assault.

Nagako and Shigenaga were known to have fought over the succession rights at the shrine, local media reported.

While Shigenaga was assaulting his sister, another woman — reportedly the attacker’s wife — pursued Nagako’s driver with a sword.

The driver escaped, but suffered deep cuts to his shoulder, arm and chest, police said.

After the attack, the pair then moved to an area near the residential compound on the shrine’s leafy grounds.

“We believe the male suspect [Shigenaga] stabbed the woman before stabbing himself,” a police spokesman said, adding that they both died, bringing the total fatalities to three.

The shrine dates back to 1627 and is best known for its summer water-splashing festival, seen as one of the top three festivals in Tokyo.

It has received Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in the past.

Sumo wrestlers also pay visits to the shrine, which hosted tournaments in historic times.