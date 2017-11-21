Wu Ching-kuo ends reign as head of boxing body AIBA

AP, LAUSANNE, Switzerland

International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board member Wu Ching-kuo (吳經國) yesterday resigned as president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) while under investigation for unethical conduct.

AIBA said that Wu, better known internationally as C.K. Wu, “decided to step down” and agreed to end all legal disputes and disciplinary cases between them.

“Both parties agreed that at this stage there is no indication of any unethical behavior by either party,” the association said in a statement.

Wu was last month suspended from duty while a complaint lodged by most members of his executive committee was investigated.

AIBA’s executive committee passed a no-confidence vote against Wu in July, saying his leadership was autocratic and that he had failed to give a clear picture of the body’s allegedly troubled finances.

“I step down in the best interests of both AIBA and boxing, but I remain committed to ensure a smooth handover to the new leadership,” Wu, who was president for 11 years, said in the AIBA statement.

Franco Falcinelli of Italy is to remain interim president ahead of a special congress on Jan. 27 next year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

He is to ask the executive committee to propose the title of honorary president for Wu, the association said.

Wu has been an IOC member for 29 years and a member of its board since 2012, representing Summer Games sports federations. It is unclear if he will remain on the IOC board for its Dec. 5 meeting.