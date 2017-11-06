Taiwan keeping eye on Asian visit

Staff writer, with CNA

National security authorities are keeping a close watch on US President Donald Trump’s Asia trip, the Presidential Office said yesterday.

Trump arrived in Japan yesterday on the first stop of a five-nation visit that includes South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Taipei and Washington have a good understanding regarding regional issues, the Presidential Office said, citing a comment by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the start of her recent three-nation trip to Pacific island allies.

“We will clearly see the US’ commitment to regional peace and stability, including maintaining stable relations with Taiwan” during Trump’s trip to Asia, Tsai said during a stopover in Hawaii on her way to the Marshall Islands.

“Taiwan’s ties with the United States have never been stronger,” she said.

Tsai on Thursday said that her administration would keep a close eye on Trump’s visit to China.

“We remain optimistic and hope that their meeting will help the region’s peaceful and stable development,” she said, referring to Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

Trump is to focus on North Korea and trade issues during his trip, and national security officials are to follow developments on these matters, the Presidential Office said, adding that US officials would brief Taiwan on the trip in accordance with past practice.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Andrew Lee (李憲章) said the ministry is also monitoring the trip and has organized a team with help from Taiwan’s representative office in Washington to maintain contact with US officials as the trip progresses.

The ministry has asked the US not to sacrifice Taiwan to improve ties with China during Trump’s meeting with Xi, Lee added.