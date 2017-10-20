Madrid ready to revoke Catalonia’s autonomy

AP, BARCELONA, Spain

The Spanish government yesterday immediately rejected a threat by Catalonia’s leader to declare independence unless talks are held, calling a special Cabinet session for the weekend to activate measures to take control of the region’s semi-autonomous powers.

Catalan President Carles Puigdemont’s warning came in a letter to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy with minutes to spare before the expiration of a deadline set by the central government for him to backtrack on his calls for secession.

“If the central government persists in impeding dialogue and continuing its repression, Catalonia’s parliament may proceed ... with a vote to formally declare independence,” Puigdemont’s letter said.

The Spanish government quickly responded with a statement saying it was calling a special Cabinet session for tomorrow in which it would trigger the process to activate Article 155 of Spain’s 1978 constitution. It allows for central authorities to take over the semi-autonomous powers of any of the nation’s 17 regions, including Catalonia.

The Cabinet meeting would “approve the measures that will be sent to the Senate to protect the general interest of all Spaniards,” the statement said.

The constitutional law has never been used in the four decades since democracy was restored at the end of General Francisco Franco’s dictatorship.

The Spanish government needs to outline what are the exact measures it wants to apply in Catalonia and submit them for a vote in the Senate.

The ruling Popular Party’s majority in the top chamber would be enough to approve the measure, but Rajoy has held discussions with opposition leaders to rally further support.

Puigdemont addressed the regional parliament on Tuesday last week, saying he had the mandate under a banned Oct. 1 referendum to declare independence from Spain, but he immediately suspended the implementation of the secession proclamation and called for talks with Spain and international mediators.

However, the Spanish government responded by setting two deadlines for Puigdemont — a Monday one for him to say a simple “yes” or “no” to whether he indeed had declared independence, and a second one yesterday morning for him to fall in line with the nation’s laws.

The Spanish government said that Puigdemont has not offered any clarity in his replies.

Catalans would consider the application of Article 155 an “invasion” of the region’s self-government, while Madrid portrayed it as an undesired move, yet a necessary one, to restore legality after Puigdemont’s government pushed ahead with a banned referendum that violated the constitution.