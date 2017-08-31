Perng Fai-nan stars in rankings

Staff writer, with CNA

Central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) was again named among the world’s top-tier central bankers by New York-based Global Finance magazine, the only person in the global banking industry to feature at the top of the rankings for 14 consecutive years.

Global Finance on Tuesday released its annual “report cards” for the world’s most influential central bankers, which grade the governors of 83 key countries and the EU on a scale from “A” to “F” for success in areas such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest-rate management.

The magazine has awarded the 78-year-old Perng, 14 consecutive “A” grades since 2005.

Other central bank chiefs given an “A” were the heads of the central banks of Australia, Honduras, Israel, Lebanon, Morocco, Paraguay, Russia and the US.

Perng, who is known for his tough stance against currency speculation and for keeping a firm grip on Taiwan’s exchange rate, has been the nation’s central banker since February 1998.

Perng played a key role in guiding Taiwan through the 2000 dotcom bubble, the property market collapse following the 2003 SARS epidemic, the 2008-2009 global financial crisis and the European debt crisis that started in 2010.

Among Perng’s counterparts in Asia, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda received a “B+” grade, up from last year’s “B-,” while People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Zhou Xiaochuan (周小川) was given “C+,” up from last year’s “C.” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol saw his grade slip to “B” from last year’s “B+,” while Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Executive Norman Chan (陳德霖) was rated “B-,” down from last year’s “B+.”