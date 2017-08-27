Taipei Universiade: Cheng sets record, wins javelin gold

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Cheng Chao-tsun (鄭兆村) yesterday added another gold medal to Taiwan’s tally at the Taipei Summer Universiade and set a Universiade javelin record of 91.36m, while Yang Chun-han (楊俊瀚) failed to live up to expectations after winning the men’s 100m on Thursday, finishing seventh in the men’s 200m final.

At press time last night, the nation’s athletes had won 17 gold medals, 22 silvers and 14 bronzes.

Huang Shih-feng (黃士鋒) took bronze in the men’s javelin final with a score of 86.64, while Germany’s Andreas Emil Hofmann took silver.

Cheng’s throw broke the previous Universiade record set by Italy’s Marius Corbett in 1997.

In the men’s 200m, Yang finished in 21.07 seconds.

The gold medal went to France’s Jeffrey John with a run of 20.93 seconds. Canada’s James Kenneth Linde took silver with 20.96 seconds, while Slovakia’s Jan Volko took bronze with 20.99 seconds.

Chen Chieh (陳傑) won silver for Taiwan in the men’s 400m hurdles, clocking in at 49.05 seconds — tying his personal best.

The gold went to the Dominican Republic’s Juander Santos Aquino, who finished in 48.65 seconds.

In the women’s 200m final, Italy’s Irene Siragusa won gold with a personal best of 22.96 seconds, followed by Latvia’s Gunta Latiseva Cudare, who took silver with a personal best of 23.15 seconds, and Italy’s Anna Bongiorni won bronze with 23.47 seconds.

Chang Chia-feng’s (張珈鳳) time of 1 hour, 51 minutes, 31 seconds landed her in 12th place in the women’s 20km walk, which Ukraine’s Inna Kashyna won in 1 hour, 39 minutes, 44 seconds.

Taiwan had no representative in the men’s 20km walk, which was won by Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 30 seconds.

Taiwan finished with one gold, five silver and three bronze medals in taekwondo after securing silver in men’s team kyorugi, losing to Russia in the final.

Yang Tsung-hua (楊宗燁), Liu Wei-ting (劉威廷), Huang Yu-jen (黃鈺仁) and Ho Chia-hsin (何嘉欣) faced off against Russia’s Maksat Allalyev, Bogdan Grechkin, Rafail Aiukaev and Bulat Magomedov, suffering a 20-34 loss.

Earlier yesterday in roller sports, Taiwan’s Yang Ho-chen (楊合貞) and Li Meng-chu (李孟竹) bagged gold and silver respectively in the women’s marathon final.

Yang finished the race in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 43.622 seconds, followed by Li in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 43.705 seconds and Colombia’s Maria Camila Guerra Guevara in third with 1 hour, 27 minutes, 44.399 seconds.

In the women’s pole vault final, Belarus’ Iryna Zhuk took gold, while Germany’s Annika Roloff took silver and Portugal’s Marta Onofre won bronze. All three were tied with a score of 4.40.

In the women’s 100m hurdles final, the Netherlands’ Nadine Johanna Visser took gold with 12.98 seconds, followed by Belarus’ Elvira Herman in 13.17 seconds and Hungary’s Luca Kozak in 13.19 seconds.

Poland’s Malwina Kopron won gold in the women’s hammer final with a score of 76.85. Silver went to Belarus’ Hanna Malyshchyk with 74.93, while Poland’s Joanna Fiodorow took bronze with 71.33.

Korpron broke a record of 75.83 set by Germany’s Betty Heidler in 2009.

In women’s 3,000m steeplechase, Turkey’s Tugba Guvenc won gold in 9 minutes, 51.27 seconds, followed by Hungary’s Viktoria Gyuerkes in 9 minutes, 52.17 seconds and Turkey’s Ozlem Kaya in 9 minutes, 52.59 seconds.