Storm kills at least 16 in Macau, China

AP, HONG KONG

The most powerful typhoon to hit southern China in more than half a century left at least 16 dead as a sudden deluge swamped the gambling hub of Macau, submerging streets and stranding residents.

Officials yesterday said that eight people were killed in the former Portuguese colony, including two men found overnight in a submerged parking garage, while 153 were injured amid extensive flooding, power outages and the smashing of doors and windows by high winds and driving rain.

“It’s a calamity, the losses are high and a lot of buildings need repair,” Macanese lawmaker Jose Pereira Coutinho said, adding that he had heard from many people who still had no water or electricity a day after Typhoon Hato tore across the 30km2 territory.

He said the flooding was at its worst in the older parts downtown, where narrow lanes date back from Macau’s time as a Portuguese colony for more than four centuries.

Macanese Chief Executive Fernando Chui (崔世安) ordered measures to “further the relief efforts,” the Government Information Bureau said in a statement yesterday.

Its reliance on the mainland for electricity compounded problems. Power outages in neighboring Guangdong Province, which supplies nearly 90 percent of Macau’s electricity, cascaded into outages across the territory, forcing casino operators, a hospital and mobile phone company CTM to switch to backup generators.

Power utility CEM yesterday said that it was restoring service, but about 40,000 customers remained in the dark because of damaged power supply facilities.

Xinhua news agency said eight more people were killed in Guangdong and one person remained missing.

Typhoon Hato on Wednesday roared into the area with winds of up to 160kph. It weakened into a tropical storm yesterday as it moved farther west inland.

Almost 27,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters, while extensive damage to farmland due to the heavy rain and high tides was also reported, Xinhua said.

Almost 2 million households lost power temporarily, while fishing boats were called back to port and train services and flights suspended, it added.