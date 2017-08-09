Ma is a Chinese puppet: Chinese businessman Guo

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Chinese tycoon Guo Wengui (郭文貴) yesterday said that China had monitored the private lives of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) and his two daughters, putting pressure on Ma to submit to Beijing’s every wish, including imprisoning former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁).

Guo, a controversial real-estate developer, on Monday uploaded a video to YouTube and Facebook in which he discussed a meeting he said he had in 2008 with an unnamed Chinese who was then a high-ranking officer in the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Political Department.

Ma won his first term as president that year.

Guo said he asked the official whether China would be able to “rein Ma in,” to which the official replied: “No doubt we can control him. He will listen to us 100 percent.”

When asked to expound on China’s “control” over Ma, Guo quoted the official as saying: “Ma will redefine the [so-called] 1992 consensus during his term and develop closer economic ties between Taiwan and China. Our economic carrots will definitely take effect.”

Ma would definitely imprison Chen on Beijing’s instruction, which was China’s move to “intimidate” the Democratic Progressive Party, Guo quoted the official as saying.

“We have monitored Ma’s private life and his two daughters for many years,” the official added. “He would not say a word. He will do whatever we want him to do.”

“His every move is under our eyes and so are his two daughters,” the official said.

When asked what Beijing would do if Ma refused to cooperate, Guo said the official told him that Ma would not refuse, as Beijing had a plan in store that would “destroy” Ma.

Guo said that in retrospect, he realized that everything the official said had played out during Ma’s time in office, citing his “audacious” policies to increase economic ties with China and his “radical” imprisonment of Chen.

“I welcome Ma to press charges against me. I would be happy to testify in a Taiwanese court of law or go to Taiwan to present the evidence,” he said.

Guo also spoke about three strategies formulated by China to rein in Taiwan and Hong Kong, which he said would inflict “more damage than a nuclear weapon.”

The first is China’s manipulation of information in Taiwanese and Hong Kong stock exchanges and politics, including distorting financial information and imprisoning Chen and former Hong Kong chief executive Donald Tsang (曾蔭權) — all of which transpired according to Beijing’s design, he said.

The second strategy involves filming businesspeople and officials gambling or accepting sexual favors and using the footage to blackmail them.

Another strategy is deceiving businesspeople into believing they are exempted from paying taxes when conducting business in China and then threatening to prosecute them over tax evasion unless they promise to carry out China’s plans to “corrupt” officials at home, Guo said.

Ma’s office spokeswoman Hsu Chiao-hsin (徐巧芯) said that people should not get worked up over unfounded claims.

“All the allegations are imagined,” she said.