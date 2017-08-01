Hong Kong activist ‘Long Hair’ cleared of corruption charge

AFP, HONG KONG

A pro-democracy Hong Kong lawmaker who was removed from parliament after a Beijing intervention was yesterday cleared of misconduct in a case he described as politically motivated.

League of Social Democrats veteran activist Leung Kwok-hung (梁國雄) — known as “Long Hair” — had been charged by the territory’s corruption bureau over a payment received while in public office from a high-profile anti-Beijing media tycoon.

He was accused of “willfully and intentionally” failing to declare HK$250,000 (US$32,006) from Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai (黎智英) between 2012 and last year.

Judge Alex Lee yesterday acquitted him “on benefit of doubt,” saying the prosecution had failed to prove the money was a personal payment to Leung in his capacity as lawmaker, rather than a payment to his party.

Leung had received the payment into his personal bank account, but the defense argued it was a party donation, which meant it would not need to be declared.

“Despite the suspicions I have of the defendant’s conduct, I am not satisfied that the prosecution has proven its case against him beyond reasonable doubt,” Lee said in the judgement.

Leung’s trial came at a time when many fear semi-autonomous Hong Kong’s freedoms are under threat from Chinese authorities.

Two weeks ago, he was one of four pro-democracy legislators disqualified from parliament by the Hong Kong High Court over changing their oaths of office to reflect their frustrations with Chinese authorities last year.

Their removal came after an unprecedented intervention from Beijing demanding oaths be taken in a “solemn and sincere” manner.

A number of leading democracy campaigners are facing court cases, including over their participation in 2014’s mass pro-democracy “Umbrella movement.”

After his acquittal, Leung, 61, raised his arms outside the district court as supporters gathered around him.

“I hope the democracy camp will continue to stand firm in the coming years,” Leung said, wearing a T-shirt bearing the words “civil disobedience.”

However, he said the ruling did not convince him that the territory’s judiciary was safe, describing it as “under attack” by political forces.

Leung’s activism has landed him in jail several times.

In 2014, he spent four weeks behind bars for criminal damage and disorderly behavior during a political protest, and in 2002, he was jailed for two weeks after protesting inside the Legislative Council chambers before he became a lawmaker.