Kushner denies Russian collusion ahead of hearings

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, yesterday said he “did not collude” with Russia and had about four meetings with Russian officials during last year’s campaign and presidential transition.

In a written statement released ahead of his scheduled appearance before lawmakers in closed-door sessions, Kushner said his initial security clearance form had been submitted prematurely in error and had omitted all foreign contacts.

“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” Kushner said.

“I had no improper contacts. I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector,” he said.

Kushner faces two days of closed-door questioning from Congress as lawmakers try to determine whether Trump’s campaign enlisted Russia’s help to win the White House.

Kushner was scheduled to address the Senate Intelligence Committee later yesterday and the House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence today.

Members of both committees say they are eager to hear about meetings in June last year involving Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya, Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Kushner described it as a waste of time.

“I actually e-mailed an assistant from the meeting after I had been there for 10 or so minutes and wrote: ‘Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting,’” he said in the statement.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is negotiating with Manafort and Donald Trump Jr about testifying in a public hearing.

Kushner is to also face questions about reports he tried to set up a secret back channel to Moscow, as well as other contacts with top Russian officials and business leaders.

Kushner did not initially disclose any meetings with Russians on forms he filed to get a government security clearance. He has since revised those forms several times.