Rumor-quashing Web site planned

By Lee Hsin-fang and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The government is planning to establish an Internet site to refute online rumors in light of alleged Internet manipulation of government information, sources said yesterday.

The Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) recently posted information on its Web site promoting a government policy to reduce burning incense and joss paper at temples, but it was described online as a ban on burning incense and joss paper, which prompted irate templegoers to march in Taipei today.

While the groups agreed to change the event from a protest to a parade following negotiations with the government, President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration has seen the potential damage of online rumors, the sources said.

Each ministry has its own task force to monitor rumors and fake news, Minister Without Portfolio Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said.

The task forces determine which information is controversial and submit the information for verification with the relevant agency, which issues a press release for clarification if the news is erroneous, Wu said.

As announcements from different agencies are shared on different Internet forums, the Executive Yuan plans establish a single site before the end of this year where the announcements would be posted, the sources said.

The Executive Yuan would also raise the issue with Line messaging app, as well as Facebook and Twitter, in the hope of establishing an alert system notifying the public to verify information, they said.

A high-ranking government official speaking on condition of anonymity said dissemination of fake news, such as the claim that has been banned or a claim that retired teachers would have to file a report before leaving the nation or have their pension cut off, are organized by an entity.

Rumors spread on Line, for example, would require commercial activity or an organized effort to be spread to such an extent, the official said.

Other nations, such as the US, Germany and the UK, treat fake news as a national security threat and Taiwan should do so as well, especially as China has ulterior motives, sources said.

People opposed to pension reform following Tsai and obtaining her itinerary on Line, sometimes before her plans had been announced, is a breach of national security, the sources said.

The Presidential Office has canceled multiple public events due to concerns over leaked information, and the office has become more careful about posting Tsai’s itinerary online, the sources said.

However, another unnamed government official said press freedom should also be taken into consideration in the government’s reaction to fake news.

Additional reporting by Su Fang-ho