Seoul police probe case of defector who returned North

AP, SEOUL

Seoul police yesterday began investigating how a North Korean woman who defected in 2014 and made South Korean TV appearances ended up back in the North.

The woman known as Lim Ji-hyeon in South Korea had appeared on cable talk shows that aired until April. She left the country earlier this year for China and is the same woman who appeared in a North Korean propaganda video that aired on Sunday, said a Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of office rules.

Police are planning to track her activities and interview her acquaintances, while also trying to determine whether she returned to North Korea willingly or was abducted in China, the official said.

In the North Korean propaganda video, the woman introduced herself as Jon Hye-song.

She said she was living with her parents again after returning to the North last month and described her life in the South as hellish.

“In a society where money determines everything, there was only physical, psychological pain for a woman like me who betrayed her fatherland and ran away,” the woman said in a video posted on the Uriminzokkiri Web site.

The woman also said she was asked to “maliciously slander” North Korea when she appeared on South Korean TV.

North Korean propaganda often contains extreme claims and sometimes features former defectors who criticize the South.

North Korea also stages news conferences with foreign detainees who confess to hostile acts against the country, and some foreigners have said after their release that their declarations had been coerced.

According to South Korean government figures, more than 30,000 North Koreans have defected and resettled in the South as of last month and many have said they escaped in search of better lives and freedom.

Advocates have said some defectors return to smuggle out relatives or are abducted in China and taken into the North.

According to the South Korean Ministry of Unification, 25 defectors have re-entered the North since 2012, shortly after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took power, but five of them managed to escape again and return to the South.