Taichung says Freedom House mulling branch

By Peng Wan-hsin / Staff reporter

The US government-funded non-governmental organization (NGO) Freedom House, which researches and advocates for democracy and human rights, is considering establishing a branch in Taichung, said the Taichung City Government’s Social Affairs Bureau, which is hoping to launch an international NGO center.

Freedom House contacted the bureau early this year to discuss the possibility of beginning operations in the city, the bureau said yesterday.

Freedom House expressed an interest in establishing a branch in the proposed NGO center, the bureau said, adding that it would assess the possibility.

The organization wishes to keep a low profile out of concerns that Beijing could pressure it to opt out of the plan, the bureau said.

Freedom House was founded in 1941.

In February, the organization published its Freedom in the World report, giving Taiwan an aggregate score of 91 out of 100 — besting the US’ score of 89 — and a ranking of “free.”

International NGOs often choose Bangkok or Hong Kong for their overseas offices, as the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific is in Bangkok, making it more convenient when lobbying the UN to support a cause or exchange information, while Hong Kong is Chinese territory, making it conducive for monitoring human rights there.

However, growing uncertainties over Thai politics after the death of Thai king Bhumibol Adulyadej last year and Beijing tightening its control over Hong Kong, Taiwan has in recent years become a popular option for international NGOs looking to expand their operations overseas.

The group would not create a formal office in Taiwan, but would focus on training programs and assisting local like-minded advocacy groups through exchanges, a source familiar with the matter said.

Taiwan Association for China Human Rights chairman Yang Hsien-hung (楊憲宏) said that Freedom House had taken an interest in Taiwan many years ago, but that the plan has not been realized because of government restrictions on international NGOs.

He urged the government to expedite rule changes governing NGOs launching operations in Taiwan, including easing restrictions on visa applications for NGO employees and lowering the threshold on the capital the groups have to raise.