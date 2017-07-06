PRC invites foreign cancer experts to treat Liu Xiaobo

Reuters, BEIJING

A Chinese local government yesterday invited medical experts from the US and Germany to help treat dissident Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波) for cancer, in a softening of its stance ahead of this week’s G20 summit in Germany.

Liu, 61, was jailed for 11 years in 2009 for “inciting subversion of state power” after he helped write a petition known as Charter 08 calling for sweeping political reforms.

He has been moved from jail to a hospital to be treated for late-stage liver cancer.

The hospital, in the northeastern city of Shenyang, made the decision at the request of the family and in consultation with the doctors already treating him, the Shenyang Bureau of Justice said in a short statement on its Web site.

It provided no other details. Officials who picked up the telephone at the hospital said they were unaware of the invitation.

A source close to Liu’s family said the invitation was a positive step that greatly increased transparency around his illness and the chance that he would receive the best possible treatment available.

“The fact that they specially chose the US and Germany suggests that the authorities are considering allowing Liu to travel to one of these two countries,” the source said, although there were still questions about how the doctors would be chosen and what access they would be allowed.

Asked if the move would lead to Liu leaving the country, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) told a regular briefing: “We hope other countries can respect China’s judicial sovereignty and not meddle in China’s internal affairs.”

Rights group Amnesty International said the move appeared in part “an attempt to limit international criticism,” even as the government continued to refuse to allow Liu to be treated overseas.

“Time is running out for Liu Xiaobo,” Amnesty International secretary-general Salil Shetty said. “It is not too late for the authorities to end this cruel farce. They must let Liu Xiaobo and his wife, Liu Xia (劉霞), travel abroad to get the medical treatment he so desperately needs.”

The move comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) attendance at a summit of the G20 nations in Hamburg, Germany, tomorrow and Saturday, where Xi is seeking to project Chinese leadership on issues such as climate change and free trade.

Diplomatic sources in Beijing say China has been nervous the issue over the Nobel Peace Prize winner could overshadow Xi’s appearance.