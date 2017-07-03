Government aims to pass development plan’s budget

Staff writer, with CNA

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers are planning to push through the third reading of a set of special provisions for the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program to allow for its budgeting, Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said.

After the third reading, which the DPP expects would be held on Wednesday at the latest, the Executive Yuan is expected to decide on a proposal to add four categories to the program and establish a special budget for its implementation.

The Cabinet hopes to have the proposal and the budget approved by the legislature during the ongoing extraordinary sessions, sources said.

The Cabinet is adding the four categories in response to a request from the DPP legislative caucus, Hsu said.

The categories seek to address food safety, the nation’s low fertility rate, youth employment and talent cultivation.

The Executive Yuan introduced the program in March to push for infrastructure development to stimulate the economy.

The government said it would spend NT$882.5 billion (US$28.99 billion) over eight years to construct light-rail systems, and digital and “green” energy infrastructure, as well as water resources and urban-rural infrastructure. The plan’s budget was capped at NT$890 billion.

The remaining NT$7 billion would be enough to cover the spending for the additional categories, Hsu said.

However, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus suggested that the timeline for the program be shortened and some parts of it be adjusted, particularly what it described as “the huge amount” of NT$420 billion earmarked for light railway construction.

KMT caucus convener Lin Te-fu (林德福) said the caucus would make its stance clear during today’s cross-caucus talks.

People First Party caucus whip Lee Hung-chun (李鴻鈞) said it would be impossible for the program to clear the legislative floor without a revision.