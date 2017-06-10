KMT’s Wu, Hung reach agreement on elections

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter, with CNA

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman-elect Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) yesterday reached an agreement with outgoing KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) to postpone the party’s Central Committee and Central Standing Committee (CSC) elections until after its national congress on Aug. 20, when Wu is to become chairman.

CSC member Yao Chiang-lin (姚江臨), who is responsible for negotiations on the leadership handover, said the two sides reached the conclusion at a meeting yesterday.

The elections were scheduled for July 8 and July 29, but 26 CSC members proposed to have them in September, after Wu takes office.

The KMT has booked Chungshan Hall in Yangmingshan in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) as the venue for the congress.

The Chinese-language United Daily News quoted Yao as saying that Wu had agreed to share with Hung nomination rights for Central Committee members.

Wu and Hung are to jointly propose a list of Central Committee nominees next week, Yao said.

The two had been at loggerheads over the nomination rights for weeks.

Yao said that 163 of the 210 Central Committee members had announced re-election bids.

According to standard practice for the party, those 163 members would be nominated automatically.

Citing an estimate by her aides, Hung on Wednesday said that among the remaining 47 seats, about 38 would be secured by nonpartisan members.

That would leave nine nominations for Hung and Wu to make.

Wu on Wednesday said CSC members who sought to postpone the elections should consult the KMT agencies in charge of polls, but the date had not been determined.

Hung’s camp said yesterday’s meeting meeting did not touch on the date of the national congress or when the elections would be held.

The issues require further negotiations, KMT Culture and Communications Committee deputy director Hu Wen-chi (胡文琦) said.

The two sides agreed that Central Committee members and candidates for KMT party representative seats reserved for party members running businesses in China are to be jointly nominated by Hung and Wu, Hu said.