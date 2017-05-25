Same-sex Marriage: Marriage equality advocates celebrate announcement

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Supporters of marriage equality gathered outside the legislature in Taipei yesterday to celebrate after the Council of Grand Justices’ announced its constitutional interpretation of the Civil Code, saying that it is unconstitutional to deny same-sex couples the right to marry and calling on lawmakers to amend the code as soon as possible.

Hundreds of people had rallied on Qingdao W Road in the rain waiting for the ruling.

The crowd cheered as Judicial Yuan Secretary-General Lu Tai-lang (呂太郎) announced the grand justices’ decision via a live broadcast.

Taiwan Tongzhi Hotline Association research associate Lu Hsin-chieh (呂欣潔) thanked the council for making a decision that upholds the values of human rights and equality on a constitutional level.

“The pursuit of equality cannot be postponed. I hope that the amendment is pushed through in two weeks, rather than two years,” Lu Hsin-chieh said, in reference to the two-year time frame set by the council for legislators to pass the amendment.

Awakening Foundation researcher Tseng Chao-yuan (曾昭媛) urged the Democratic Progressive Party legislative caucus not to push through a proposed bill for a special act governing gay marriage, which has been widely criticized for being a discriminating “separate, but equal” approach to the cause.

For long-time gay rights advocate Chi Chia-wei (祁家威), 59, who was one of the petitioners who brought a case to the grand justices, it was the culmination of 30 years of activism.

“I am leaping with joy like a bird,” Chi said. “I hope the legislature will prioritize the bill instead of dragging it out for another two years.”

He said he would forgive and communicate with opponents of gay marriage, adding that he believes that legalizing same-sex marriage would make society more democratic and advanced.

The Taipei Bureau of Civil Affairs has been rejecting marriage applications by same-sex couples and was also seeking clarification of the law.

The ruling was “like a cloud being blown away,” same-sex marriage supporter Uther Wu said.

Others at the rally said it would put Taiwan on the map.

“This will open doors for a lot of other nations in the region,” Toby Chang said.

“It is also good for Taiwan. It will bring a lot of international attention and recognition,” he added.

Additional reporting by AFP