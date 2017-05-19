Younger voters question Tsai’s priorities: poll

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) approval rating among young voters has fallen to 18.4 percent and her disapproval rating has risen to 76.4 percent, according to an online poll released yesterday, with respondents saying the president has not understood the priorities of the public.

When asked which policies the government should give priority to, 30.5 percent said long-term care services, followed by childcare services at 12.4 percent, aquatic infrastructure at 11.2 percent, early childhood education at 10 percent, “green” energy infrastructure at 9.5 percent, urban and rural development at 8.6 percent, digital infrastructure at 7.9 percent and rail construction at 7.8 percent, according to Taiwan Democracy Watch, which commissioned the Election Study Center of National Chengchi University to conduct the poll.

According to the survey, 74.4 percent of respondents said the government should establish a “basic pension system” to ensure all retirees receive NT$8,000 per month, while 18.6 percent disagreed with the idea.

The poll found that 64.7 percent of respondents believed Tsai “had lied to” Aborigines and failed in her promise to restore Aboriginal rights, because a newly announced Aboriginal land policy infringes upon their rights to their traditional territories, while 25 percent disagreed with the statement.

According to the survey, 78 percent said a draft act on institutionalizing an oversight mechanism for cross-strait negotiations should be passed immediately to guide bilateral relations, while 14.3 percent disagreed.

Asked if they agreed that the acceptance of the so-called “1992 consensus” would guarantee the safety of Taiwanese in China, 56.6 percent of respondents disagreed and 35.5 percent agreed.

The poll found that 84.3 percent of respondents approved of the idea of the president, as the nation’s highest executive officer, making an annual report to the legislature, while 10.4 percent disapproved.

According to the survey, 67.4 percent of respondents said the government should launch constitutional reform, as it has difficulty formulating and implementing policies due to constitutional restraints, while 23.6 percent said the government should not reform the Constitution.

When asked about their favored method for legislating marriage equality laws, 19.2 percent of respondents said it should be enacted by the Legislative Yuan, 11.6 percent said it should be decided by the Council of Grand Justices and 10.1 percent said it should be put to a referendum.

According to the poll, 95.1 percent of respondents said a cost-benefit analysis should be conducted prior to the legislative review of major infrastructure proposals, apparently in reference to the ongoing legislative review of the NT$882.4 billion (US$29.19 billion) Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program.

“Transportation infrastructure was given the lowest priority, but it receives the most funding from the Forward-looking Infrastructure Development Program, while Tsai has hardly any policies regarding public childcare services,” Awakening Foundation researcher Tsen Chao-yuan (曾昭媛) said, criticizing what she said was the government’s “misplaced priorities.”

“We doubt that pension reform would lead to wealth redistribution when the government does not address the issue of a basic pension when cutting the pension benefits of public-sector employees,” Tsen said.