France votes in unpredictable presidential election

AFP, PARIS

French voters yesterday flocked to the polls under heavy security in the first round of a highly unpredictable presidential election seen as vital for the future of the EU.

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are the favorites to progress to a run-off on May 7, but the race is too close to call in a deeply divided country.

Le Pen, the 48-year-old leader of the anti-immigration National Front (FN), hopes to capitalize on security fears that were catapulted to the fore of the campaign after the fatal shooting on Thursday of a policeman on Paris’s Champs Elysees avenue claimed by the Islamic State group.

Aiming to ride a wave of populism that carried US President Donald Trump to the White House and led Britain to vote for Brexit, Le Pen wants France to abandon the euro and also intends to call a referendum on withdrawing from the EU.

Observers predict a Le Pen victory could be a fatal blow for the EU, already weakened by Britain’s Brexit vote to leave.

Macron, 39, is seeking to become France’s youngest-ever president and has campaigned on a strongly pro-EU and pro-business platform.

Riding the crest of a worldwide shift away from established political parties, the former banker and French minister for economy formed his own movement, en marche (on the move), that he says is “neither to the left nor to the right.”

However, polls show scandal-tainted conservative candidate Francois Fillon, a former French prime minister, and hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are also in with a fighting chance of finishing first or second in order to reach the all-important second round.

Le Pen cast her ballot in Henin-Beaumont, a former coal mining town in northern France that has an FN mayor.

Macron voted in the chic northern seaside resort of Le Touquet with wife, Brigitte, his former high-school teacher who is 25 years his senior.

Fillon and Melenchon both voted in Paris.

At midday, turnout on a bright spring day was up slightly compared with the same time in 2012 — when a total 79.48 percent of the electorate cast ballots — seemingly defying forecasts of a record low participation rate.

Nearly 47 million people are eligible to vote in the eurozone’s second-biggest economy.

In the wake of the policeman’s killing on Thursday, 50,000 police and 7,000 soldiers have been deployed around France to protect voters.

The terror attack was the latest in a bloody series that have cost more than 230 lives since 2015.

Analysts were divided over whether the attack would sway voters in a country that has begun to take the threat from extremist groups in its stride.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Le Pen called for France to “immediately” take back control of its borders from the EU and deport all foreigners on a terror watch list.