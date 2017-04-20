Protesters claim victory with delay

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Pension reform protesters yesterday claimed victory after a substantive review of the proposed bill was postponed, even as a dramatic thinning of ranks raised questions about their ability to mobilize.

Several hundred demonstrators marched on the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) headquarters in Taipei for a brief victory rally after DPP Legislator Tuan Yi-kang (段宜康), coconvener of the Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee, announced that the pension reform bills review would be postponed until two public hearings are held next week.

“This result is the fruit of all our hard work today,” National Federation of Teachers’ Unions director-general Huang Yao-nan (黃耀南) said, taking credit for the DPP’s backing away from a rumored attempt to force a quick “whole package” vote instead of a line-by-line review.

Plans to hold public hearings are “acceptable for the time being,” Huang said, promising to reignite a “siege” around the Legislative Yuan when substantive review begins.

The afternoon march on the DPP’s headquarters concluded a marathon protest that saw protesters briefly occupy the Taipei Railway Station’s lobby before camping overnight outside the Legislative Yuan compound.

Protesters yesterday morning attempted to blockade checkpoints through the barricades surrounding the legislative complex, in an unsuccessful bid to prevent lawmakers from entering and starting the review.

While DPP members of the committee reportedly camped out in the committee room overnight, numerous other lawmakers and staff members ran into trouble entering the legislative complex.

Changhua County Commissioner Wei Ming-ku (魏明谷) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) were among several local government heads who met resistance, fighting their way in to participate in a hearing on infrastructure funding.

New Power Party caucus convener Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) was splashed with water and his overcoat torn off by demonstrators, while Taipei Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) ended up with a gash on his hand after being pushed into a barbed wire barricade.

Protesters also sought to prevent reporters from news outlets perceived as “unfriendly” from entering the complex, with one man seen taking a hammer to the windshield of a van belonging to SET-TV (三立電視).

“We want to go in to present a petition, but the police will not let us in,” Yunlin County Civil Servant Association president Chen Liang-liang (陳亮良) said, as a row of association members linked arms in front of police officers lining a side entrance.

“Anyone who wants to go in needs to get in line, because we were here first,” he said.

“We were not the ones who sealed off roads and entrances — but we are here to help police seal them off completely,” National Civil Servant Association president Harry Lee (李來希) said, calling DPP legislators “rats” for allegedly entering through underground passages connected to the Control Yuan.

Some protesters moved to block the Control Yuan’s entrances, but, undermanned and poorly organized, they left numerous holes in their blockade, with legislative staffers getting in through a side entrance on Qingdao Road, which was left undefended after protesters rushed to other checkpoints.

“Because the police kept opening up new temporary checkpoints, we were not able to maintain an effective blockade, but we did succeed in turning the heat up on the DPP,” Huang said.