US officials say large arms sale package has been sent to White House for review

By Nadia Tsao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter in Washington, with staff writer and CNA

A large US arms sale package has been sent to the White House for review, US government sources said, suggesting that the US will not make concessions to China.

However, discussions on the package — which would exceed arms sales approved by former US president Barack Obama in both size and quality — are not scheduled to begin until US President Donald Trump has nominated assistant secretaries for Asian and Pacific security affairs at the US Department of State and Department of Defense, said the sources, who asked to remain unnamed.

Political observers have said that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) will be gauging each other’s capabilities while attempting to build a personal relationship at an ongoing US-China summit.

Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) yesterday said in Taipei that the government was keeping close tabs on the summit taking place at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

A team tasked with giving President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) regular briefings on the summit has been closely following developments from the meeting, he said.

The US is Taiwan’s most important international ally, Huang said, without providing details on Taipei’s expectations for the meeting.

“The US government attaches great importance to peace and stability in East Asia, including the continuation of good Taiwan-US relations,” Huang said. “A stable East Asia is crucial to US interests.”

As a member of the international community, Taiwan will continue to develop a solid cooperative relationship with the US and contribute to peace and stability in the region, he added.

Separately yesterday, Premier Lin Chuan (林全) said he hoped that the US can maintain stable relations with China and that Taipei can have the same stable relationship with Washington and Beijing.

Regarding the possibility of the nation participating in the World Healthy Assembly — the WHO’s policymaking body — in Geneva, Switzerland, next month, which Taiwan has yet to be invited to, Lin said Taiwan has the right to participate in all international organizations, particularly the assembly, as healthcare and combating disease are basic human rights and an obligation of global citizens.