China sets rules on facial hair in Xinjiang region

Reuters, BEIJING

China is tomorrow to step up a campaign against “religious extremism” in the far western region of Xinjiang by implementing a range of measures, including prohibiting “abnormal” beards, the wearing of veils in public places and the refusal to watch state television.

While China officially guarantees freedom of religion, authorities have issued a series of measures in the past few years to tackle what it sees as a rise in religious extremism.

New legislation, passed by Xinjiang lawmakers on Wednesday and published on the region’s official news Web site, widens existing rules and is to come into effect tomorrow.

Workers in public spaces like stations and airports are to be required to “dissuade” those who fully cover their bodies, including veiling their faces, from entering, and to report them to the police, the rules say.

It will be banned to “reject or refuse radio, television and other public facilities and services,” marrying using religious rather than legal procedures and “using the name of halal to meddle in the secular life of others.”

“Parents should use good moral conduct to influence their children, educate them to revere science, pursue culture, uphold ethnic unity, and refuse and oppose extremism,” the rules say.

The document also bans not allowing children to attend regular school, not abiding by family planning policies, deliberately damaging legal documents and “abnormal growing of beards and naming of children to exaggerate religious fervor.”

A number of bans on select “extremist behaviors” had previously been introduced in some places in Xinjiang, including stopping people with headscarves, veils and long beards from boarding buses in at least one city.

The new rules expand the list and apply them to the whole region.