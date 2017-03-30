Taipei at standstill over retirees’ protests

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Thousands of retired police and firefighters paralyzed Taipei rush-hour traffic yesterday, occupying a crucial intersection after protesting pension reform outside numerous government buildings.

Protesters converged on the corner of Zhongshan and Zhongxiao roads next to Taipei Main Station and the Executive Yuan building, occupying the site for most of the afternoon before dispersing at about 6pm.

“Now that we have spread out, police cannot do anything, because they have to protect the Executive Yuan and Control Yuan,” said Chen Jui-chun (陳瑞群) of the National Federation of Teachers Unions, shortly after members of the Hsinchu County Retired Police Officers Association and other groups started fanning out across the intersection.

The crowd quickly swelled after protest coordinators rallied demonstrators outside other government buildings.

“We will stay put until the Executive Yuan sends out a deputy minister, a secretary-general or Minister Without Portfolio Lin Wan-i (林萬億) to meet with us,” said Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷), a retired lieutenant general who served as one of the demonstration’s main spokespeople.

“If you try to disperse us, you should first lock up all of the Sunflower movement protesters — why are they allowed to occupy, but not us?” said Lu Chao-tsai (盧朝財), the “commander” of Citizens for Recalling Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) through loudspeakers on one of the protester’s two official vehicles. “The roads belong to the people and were paid for with our tax money — what right do you have to drive us off?”

One of the first actions of Premier Lin Chuan’s (林全) administration was to drop official lawsuits against the Sunflower movement activists who occupied the Legislative Yuan in 2014 to protest a trade in services agreement with China.

Protesters periodically grappled with police, pushing a line of police officers into barricades outside the Executive Yuan before Keng Chi-wen (耿繼文), a former director of the National Police Agency’s Internal Affairs Office, announced a retreat after being warned by police to disperse.

“You can stay, but our vehicle is leaving,” he said, in response to protester shouts that he was “abandoning” them.

Crowd resolve wavered before the Changhua County Military Personnel, Civil Servants and Teachers Alliance arrived, who engaged in a brief standoff with police outside the Executive Yuan before announcing a final retreat.

Shortly after protesters first occupied the intersection, members of the Hualien Civil Servant’s Association and the Hualien Retired Police Officer’s Association had also torn apart a roadblock across Qingdao E Road, bordering the Legislative Yuan, pushing their way through a police shield line to temporarily occupy the road next to a Legislative Yuan side gate.

Association members had earlier attempted to tip over barricades around the Examination Yuan using ropes.

Protesters began congregating outside the Ministry of the Interior early in the afternoon, repeatedly clashing with police before moving on to the Legislative Yuan, with separate groups also protesting outside the Ministry of Education and the Control Yuan.

They wore headbands calling Tsai a “killer,” repeatedly shouting for her to step down.

“Do not pat us on the head — that is not what we came here for,” Yunlin County Retired Police Officers Association executive director Lai Kun-yu (賴坤柚) said, calling for retired police officers to be compensated for overtime work and a shortage of government contributions to pension funds.