Suspected drugs discovered on air base

By Chen Wei-han / Staff reporter

Dozens of packages of suspected amphetamines and regulated substances were found on the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung, but an ongoing base-wide drug test has not identified any drug users.

Base patrol officers on Monday found 27 packages containing powdery and crystal substances and drug paraphernalia, the Ministry of National Defense said.

A preliminary analysis showed that the substances might be amphetamines and ketamine.

There are about 3,000 enlisted personnel and officers on the base, and 1,200 had taken urine tests as of yesterday, with 10 people initially testing positive, the base’s Political Warfare Office director Colonel Shih Sheng-te (施勝德) said yesterday.

However, a further analysis of their urine samples showed that they had not taken any prohibited substances, Shih said, adding that they might have tested false-positive for amphetamines because of the use of cold medications.

It would take another few days to screen all personnel and those testing positive will have to undergo a secondary test at Tri-Services General Hospital, Shih said.

The packages were reportedly found on the pavement near the military airport’s runway and traffic control tower.

The case was handed over to the Taichung District Prosecutors’ Office, which is to interview base personnel who test positive during the drug test and those with drug-use records.

The office will also review surveillance footage to try to identify the people who left the packages and whether they were deliberately left or accidentally dropped there.

Base personnel undergo drug testing on a regular basis, and those who test positive are placed on a “drug watch list” and given more frequent tests, Shih said, adding that security would be increased to prevent drugs from entering the base.

Minister of National Defense Feng Shih-kuan (馮世寬) said he was deeply concerned about the matter and asked the ministry’s medical, legal and investigative branches to form a task force to handle the case.

“Any officer found committing drug violations will face severe disciplinary action, regardless of their rank,” the ministry said.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) said the incident was not just a case of military misconduct, but an indicator of the severity of drug abuse in society at large.

“The armed forces are part of society and if drug abuse is a pervasive problem in society, it could become an issue in the military. It is like two sides of the same coin,” Wang said.

Ketamine use is also a growing issue on school campuses, and the Cabinet and the National Police Agency have to adopt immediate measures to crack down on drugs and drug dealing activities, he said.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) said that there would be no need for China to use missiles and aircraft carriers or for Taiwan to buy expensive arms, as the nation’s military could be easily defeated by drugs.

“How does a troop dogged by drugs fight?” Chiang asked, demanding the ministry not only investigate this case, but undertake an across-the-board check on all troops for possible drug use and dealing.

KMT Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏) called for a discussion over whether to amend the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例) to mete out heavier punishment to convicted military personnel and asked President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to come up with concrete measures to deal with ketamine users, such as upgrading the drug to a Category 2 substance that would carry heavier punishment.