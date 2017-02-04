Mattis warns Pyongyang against hitting US, allies

AP, SEOUL

In an explicit warning to North Korea, US Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis yesterday said any use of nuclear weapons by the North on the US or its allies would be met with what he called an “effective and overwhelming” response.

US defense secretaries have long offered assurances to South Korea and Japan that the US nuclear “umbrella” will protect them, but Mattis’ statement was perhaps more pointed than most.

He made the remarks during an appearance with South Korean Minister of Defense Han Min-koo.

“North Korea continues to launch missiles, develop its nuclear weapons program, and engage in threatening rhetoric and behavior,” Mattis said with Han standing at his side, and US and South Korean flags at their backs.

“We stand with our peace-loving Republic of Korea ally to maintain stability on the peninsula and in the region,” he added.

“America’s commitments to defending our allies and to upholding our extended deterrence guarantees remain ironclad: Any attack on the United States, or our allies, will be defeated, and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming,” he said.

Mattis’ statement showed why he chose South Korea for his first visit overseas since becoming defense secretary on Jan. 20.

He sought to reassure South Koreans of the long-standing US commitment to a defense treaty that US President Donald Trump suggested during the campaign is a bad deal for the US.

Mattis also discussed with the South Koreans a timetable for deploying an advanced US missile defense system, the Theater High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, that is meant to improve protection of South Korea and Japan — as well as US troops stationed in both countries — against a North Korean missile attack.

He suggested that the deployment will go forward, despite its political sensitivity in Seoul.

He called it an example of “defensive steps” the US is taking in response to North Korea’s “threatening rhetoric and destabilizing behavior.”

The caretaker South Korean government has said it supports THAAD deployment, but the decision is in doubt because of approaching national elections.

Han yesterday echoed Mattis’ concern about North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

He said they “blatantly threaten” the international community and have created a “severe security situation” on the Korean Peninsula.

He described Mattis’ visit so early in his tenure as a warning to North Korea.

After a series of meetings in Seoul, Mattis flew to Tokyo for further consultations.

The US has 28,500 troops permanently based in South Korea and about 50,000 in Japan.

Speaking to reporters as he traveled to South Korea on Thursday, Mattis said he would consult with South Korean and Japanese officials about whether the current strategy for getting the North to curtail or eliminate its nuclear and missile programs was adequate.

North Korea has said it was nearly ready to test-launch a ballistic missile of intercontinental range, meaning it could theoretically threaten the US.