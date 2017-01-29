Russian arrests offer clues to US hacking allegations

NY Times News Service, WASHINGTON

Ever since US intelligence agencies accused Russia of trying to influence the US election, there have been questions about the proof they had to support the accusation.

However, the news from Moscow might explain how the agencies could be so certain that it was the Russians who hacked the e-mail of Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Two Russian intelligence officers who worked on cyberoperations and a Russian computer security expert have been arrested and charged with treason for providing information to the US, according to multiple Russian news reports.

The details made public so far are incomplete. Russian media reports link the charges to the disclosure of the Russian role in attacking US state election boards, including the scanning of voter rolls in Arizona and Illinois, and do not mention the parallel attacks on the DNC and the e-mail of Clinton’s campaign chairman.

However, one current and one former US official, speaking about the classified recruitments on condition of anonymity, confirmed that human sources in Russia did play a crucial role in proving who was responsible for the hacking.

The public disclosure of the arrests, and the severity of the treason charge, come at a delicate moment for US President Donald Trump.

He has been loath to accept the intelligence agencies’ conclusion that Russia tried to help him win, which he sees as part of an effort to delegitimize his election.

The Russian role was expected to loom over the conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Trump was scheduled to have yesterday since it was the Russian president whom former US director of national security James Clapper Jr told Congress ordered the hacking and leaking.

One topic of the telephone conversation is likely to be the sanctions that former US president Barack Obama’s administration imposed on Russia, including ones that were imposed last month in retaliation for the election hacking.

The arrests, according to reports by the Russian newspapers Kommersant and Novaya Gazeta, among others, were made early last month and amounted to a purge of the cyberwing of the FSB, the main Russian intelligence and security agency.

Those arrested by the agency’s internal affairs bureau included Sergei Mikhailov, a deputy director of the Center for Information Security, and Ruslan Stoyanov, a senior researcher at a Russian computer security company, Kaspersky Lab.