Trump to nominate retired US general to lead Pentagon

AP, WASHINGTON

US president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said he would nominate retired US general James Mattis to be the US Secretary of Defense, making the announcement at a post-election victory rally in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Mattis, 66, is a former US Marine Corps general who retired in 2013 after serving as the commander of the US Central Command.

His selection raises questions about increased military influence in a job designed to ensure civilian control of the armed forces.

The concerns revolve around whether a recently retired service member would rely more on military solutions to international problems, rather than take a broader, more diplomatic approach.

For Mattis to be confirmed, US Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming the US defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.

Mattis has a reputation as a battle-hardened, tough-talking marine who was entrusted with some of the most challenging commands in the US military.

In a tweet last month, Trump referred to Mattis by his nickname “Mad Dog” and described him as “A true general’s general.”

Mattis would be only the second retired general to serve as US defense secretary, the first being George Marshall in 1950-1951 during the Korean War.

Although his record in combat and his credentials as a senior commander are widely admired, Mattis has little experience in the diplomatic aspects of the job of US secretary of defense.

Center for a New American Security president Richard Fontaine described Mattis as a defense intellectual and as a military leader who distinguished himself in combat.

“He knows the Middle East, South Asia, NATO and other areas, and has evinced both a nuanced approach to the wars we’re in and an appreciation for the importance of allies,” Fontaine said in an e-mail exchange. “If he were to get the nomination, I suspect that he could attract a number of very talented people to work with him.”

Mattis drew scrutiny for his involvement with the embattled biotech company Theranos, where he serves on the board.

Born in Pullman, Washington, Mattis enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1969, later earning a history degree from Central Washington University.

As head of the Central Command from 2010 until his retirement in 2013, he was in charge of both the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 2005, he raised eyebrows when he told a San Diego forum that it was “fun to shoot some people.”

According to a recording of his remarks, Mattis said: “Actually, it’s a lot of fun to fight. You know, it’s a hell of a hoot... It’s fun to shoot some people. I’ll be right up front with you, I like brawling.”

“You go into Afghanistan, you got guys who slap women around for five years because they didn’t wear a veil,” Mattis said. “You know, guys like that ain’t got no manhood left anyway. So it’s a hell of a lot of fun to shoot them.”

Mattis was counseled to choose his words more carefully.