Taipei, Tokyo ink MOUs as annual meet concludes

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Taiwan yesterday signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with the Japanese government on boosting bilateral collaboration on improving the safety of electronic products and machinery, as well as foreign-language learning in high schools.

Association of East Asian Relations President Chiou I-jen (邱義仁) and Japan’s Interchange Association Chairman Mitsuo Ohashi signed the agreements at the Ambassador Hotel Taipei yesterday morning, following the conclusion of the Taiwan-Japan trade and economic talks, which have been held annually since 1976.

Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection Director Liu Ming-chung (劉明忠) said the memorandum on the safety of electronic products and machinery would create a systematic model for bilateral collaboration with the bureau’s counterpart, the Japanese National Institute of Technology and Evaluation.

Ministry of Education official Huang Kuan-chao (黃冠超) said about 32,000 high-school students choose Japanese as their second foreign language when they sign up for elective courses, while more than 19,000 Japanese high-school students learn Chinese.

The memorandum on foreign-language learning is aimed at leveraging cultural exchanges, he said.

“The Japanese delegation raised the topic of the nation’s stance on relaxing the import ban and expressed concerns,” Association of East Asian Relations Deputy Secretary-General Tsai Wei-kan (蔡偉淦) said in response to media queries over whether the import ban on food products from five Japanese prefectures was discussed.

“Our delegation told them that Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) on Monday said in the legislature that this would not be a topic for discussion during the economics talks. We told the Japanese delegation that there is still internal dissent over the matter and ended the discussion,” Tsai said.

Prior to the signing ceremony, a group of demonstrators opposed to lifting the import ban rallied outside the hotel, which was heavily guarded by police.

Regarding the prospect of signing an Economic Partnership Agreement, Tsai said that Japan reiterated its unwavering stance on forging economic ties based on comprehensive trade and investment.

The chances of Taiwan signing an economic agreement are affected by political factors and international configurations, and the association would continue toward that aim, he said.

Tsai dismissed questions over why Japan has not lifted an import ban on five fruits — guava, tangerine, dragon fruit, Indian plum and the Aiwen mango — adding that the association would continue lobbying for the ban to be lifted.

Asked whether the two sides did not sign a memorandum on food safety due to public concerns, Tsai said it was due to insufficient time.

The association would continue negotiating with Japan on a food safety agreement, he said.