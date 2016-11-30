Brazilian soccer team’s plane crashes, 76 killed

AP, MEDELLIN, Colombia

A chartered plane carrying a Brazilian first-division soccer team crashed near Medellin while on its way to the finals of a regional tournament, killing 76 people, Colombian officials said. Five people survived.

The British Aerospace 146 short-haul plane, operated by charter airline LaMia, declared an emergency and lost radar contact just before 10pm on Monday because of an electrical failure, authorities said.

The aircraft, which had departed from Santa Cruz, Bolivia, was transporting the Chapecoense soccer team from southern Brazil for the first leg of a two-game Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional of Medellin today.

“What was supposed to be a celebration has turned into a tragedy,” Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez said.

The South American soccer federation extended its condolences to the entire Chapecoense community and said its president, Alejandro Dominguez, was on his way to Medellin. All soccer activities were suspended until further notice, the organization said in a statement.

Dozens of rescuers working through the night were initially heartened after pulling three passengers alive from the wreckage, but as the hours passed, and heavy rainfall and low visibility grounded helicopters and complicated efforts to reach the mountainside crash site, the mood soured to the point that authorities had to freeze until dusk what was by then a body recovery operation.

Images broadcast on television showed three passengers arriving at a hospital in ambulances. Among the survivors was Chapecoense defender Alan Ruschel, who doctors said suffered spinal injuries. Two goalkeepers, Danilo and Jackson Follmann, as well as a member of the team’s delegation and a Bolivian flight attendant also survived.

Colombian aviation authority head Alfredo Bocanegra said initial reports suggested the aircraft was suffering electrical problems, although investigators were also looking into an account from one of the survivors that the plane had run out of fuel about five minutes from its expected landing at Jose Maria Cordova airport outside Medellin.

Chapecoense, from the small city of Chapeco, were in the middle of a fairy-tale season. They last week made it to the Copa Sudamericana final — the equivalent of the UEFA Europa League — after defeating Argentina’s San Lorenzo.

“This morning I said goodbye to them and they told me they were going after the dream, turning that dream into reality,” a Chapecoense board member told TV Globo. “The dream was over early this morning.”