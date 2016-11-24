Facebook Inc said to have created a PRC censorship tool

NY Times News Service, SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook Inc chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has cultivated relationships with leaders in Beijing, including Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

He has paid multiple visits to the nation to meet its top Internet executives. He has made an effort to learn Mandarin.

Inside Facebook, the work to enter China runs far deeper.

The social network has quietly developed software to suppress posts from appearing in people’s news feeds in specific geographic areas, said three current and former Facebook employees, who asked for anonymity because the tool is confidential.

The feature was created to help Facebook get into China, a market where the social network has been blocked, the people said.

Zuckerberg has supported and defended the effort, the people added.

Facebook has restricted content in other nations before, such as Pakistan, Russia and Turkey, in keeping with the typical practice of US Internet companies that generally comply with government requests to block certain content after it is posted — it blocked about 55,000 pieces of content in about 20 nations between July and December last year — but the new feature takes that a step further by preventing content from appearing in feeds in China in the first place.

Facebook does not intend to suppress the posts itself. Instead, it would offer the software to enable a third party — most likely a partner Chinese company — to monitor popular stories and topics that bubble up as users share them across the social network, the people said.

Facebook’s partner would then have full control to decide whether those posts should show up in users’ feeds.

The current and former employees said that the software is one of many ideas the company has discussed with respect to entering China and, like many experiments inside Facebook, it might never see the light of day.

The feature, whose code is visible to engineers inside the company, has so far gone unused and there is no indication that Facebook has offered it to the authorities in China, but the project illustrates the extent to which Facebook might be willing to compromise one of its core mission statements — “to make the world more open and connected” — to gain access to a market of 1.4 billion people.

Even as Facebook faces pressure to continue growing, China has been cordoned off to the social network since 2009 because of the government’s strict rules around censorship of user content.

The suppression software has been contentious within Facebook, which is separately grappling with what should or should not be shown to its users after the US presidential election’s unexpected outcome spurred questions over fake news on the social network.

Several employees who were working on the project have left Facebook after expressing misgivings about it, the current and former employees said.

“We have long said that we are interested in China, and are spending time understanding and learning more about the country,” a Facebook spokeswoman said in a statement.

She added that the company had made no decisions on its approach to China.