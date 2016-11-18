Anti-gay protesters storm legislature

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

More than 60 protesters yesterday broke through the Legislative Yuan gates in Taipei and staged a sit-in, while thousands protested outside as lawmakers reviewed a bill that aims to legalize same-sex marriage.

The protesters rushed through a side gate on Jinan Road after it was scaled and opened by several of the protesters, sparking a wave of people, who reached the outside of the Legislative Yuan’s assembly hall before the access point was closed and those inside were surrounded by police officers, sparking a brief standoff.

“Normally we are the most law-abiding of people, but we will break in if forced,” a man shouted as the protesters called for the resignation of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Yu Mei-nu (尤美女), the Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee coconvener, and threatened to charge police lines unless Yu received their petition and agreed to hold public hearings before beginning the review of the legislation.

“We’re here because we saw on the video live stream that Yu is seeking to railroad the legislation through and completely ignore our views,” a man surnamed Shih (施) said.

“We demand that the Democratic Progressive Party listen to us and we will stay here until they do,” Shih said.

“We demand that they listen to public opinion and let all the people participate in this decision, not just a few committee members,” he said.

“We are not partisan — all that we demand is that legislators represent us and if they do not, we demand that they step down,” a woman surnamed Liu (劉) said.

The mood of the protesters inside the compound gradually calmed as they accepted bottles of water offered by police officers and they settled into a largely quiet sit-in outside of the assembly hall doors.

Several rows of the protesters fell to their knees in prayer, with occasional “speaking in tongues” and cries of “praise the lord” audible throughout the sit-in.

“We only took these measures because we’ve already petitioned and called the offices of numerous legislators, but President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has dared to say that she is not aware of any opposition,” a woman surnamed Lee (李) said, blaming Yu’s attitude while conducting yesterday’s review for the protest.

“She was extremely arrogant in convening the meeting and paid absolutely no attention to us,” Lee said, adding that the charge into the legislative compound had been sparked when Yu rejected advice from the Ministry of Justice, which said the review should be extended because of the great number of legal articles that would be affected by the proposal to change the legal definition of marriage.

Lee said that she had not intended to charge into the compound, but was swept up in the crowd.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus convener Sufin Siluko (廖國棟) met with the demonstrators repeatedly to listen to their demands, before returning to the committee meeting.

Thousands of white-shirted protesters affiliated with the Alliance for the Happiness of Future Generations began demonstrating outside the Legislative Yuan at 7am, occupying an entire block of Jinan Road as they sang hymns and shouted slogans demanding public hearings and a referendum on same-sex marriage legislation.

“We can affirm that the rights of homosexuals should be protected, including some of the legal amendments proposed by the Ministry of Justice and different civic groups, but we feel that any change has to be based on a consensus,” alliance spokesman Tseng Hsien-ying (曾獻瑩) said, adding that his group was opposed to a “rash” passage of the bill. “Passing this out of committee after just nine days [after its first reading] when people are not even aware and have not had an opportunity to make themselves heard is extremely inappropriate.”