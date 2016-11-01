Taiwan, Japan meet for series of maritime talks

Staff writer, with CNA

The first in a series of discussion between Taiwan and Japan on maritime affairs was held in Tokyo yesterday, with delegations from the two nations set to discuss issues of mutual concern, including fishing rights near the Japan-held Okinotori atoll in the Pacific Ocean.

The dialogue began with a handshake between Association of East Asian Relations (AEAR) president Chiou I-jen (邱義仁) and Japan’s Interchange Association Chairman Ohashi Mitsuo.

The two organizations were established to handle relations between Taiwan and Japan in the absence of full diplomatic ties.

Chiou is serving as an adviser to the Taiwanese delegation.

The delegation, headed by AEAR Secretary-General Peter Tsai (蔡明耀), is comprised of officials from a number of government agencies, including those involved with fisheries, the coast guard, technology, national security and foreign affairs.

The meeting’s agenda includes fishing around the atoll.

The government has said it will negotiate with Japan on the issue in a bid to ensure the rights and safety of Taiwanese fishermen.

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) last week said that issues to be addressed during the one-day dialogue would include fishing disputes, rescue operations at sea and marine scientific research.

The most recent dispute erupted after a Taiwanese fishing boat was on April 25 seized by Japan on the high seas near Okinotori, a 9m2 uninhabited Pacific atoll about 1,600km east of Taiwan.

The administration of then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) lodged a protest with Tokyo after Japanese authorities refused to release the boat until the owner paid a security deposit of ￥6 million (US$57,152 at the current exchange rate).

Japan classifies the atoll as an island, which would entitle it to a 200 nautical mile (370.4km) exclusive economic zone.

Taiwan maintains that it is not an island, because it cannot sustain human habitation and has accused Japan of carrying out land reclamation work to expand the formation.

After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May, her administration pushed for a Taiwan-Japan dialogue on maritime affairs under the Taiwan-Japan Maritime Affairs Cooperation Dialogue Mechanism, in an effort to promote bilateral ties and bridge differing opinions on controversial issues.

Tsai has said that as maritime nations, Taiwan and Japan share common issues and interests, about which the two sides should talk.

However, she said that as president, her primary concern is to ensure that Taiwanese fishermen can make a living in the disputed waters without fear of harassment.

As a result, issues concerning maritime resources are the nation’s top priority at the dialogue, followed by the protection and cultivation of fishery resources, maritime aid, rescue missions and maritime scientific research, Tsai said.