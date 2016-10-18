Typhoon Haima might cause heavy rain in east

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Typhoon Haima could strengthen over the next few days, carrying torrential rains to Taitung, Hualien and Pingtung counties due to an interaction between the typhoon and southeasterly winds, former Central Weather Bureau director-general Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said yesterday.

Typhoons Sarika and Haima are affecting the weather in the northwest Pacific Ocean.

Sarika weakened after its center made landfall in the Philippines’ main Luzon Island at 2am on Sunday, Wu said, but added that it regained its structure after crossing over the island and reaching the ocean.

The typhoon is unlikely to regain strength, as the ocean heat content along its path is low, he said, adding that it would further weaken today after its structure comes into contact with islands in the South China Sea.

However, Haima strengthened into a typhoon at 2pm on Sunday, Wu said.

“It is to cross a region with high ocean heat content and small vertical wind shear over the next two days, which means it could grow into a much stronger typhoon,” he said, adding that the typhoon would reach maximum strength before reaching Luzon Island.

Citing the bureau’s projected path for Haima, Wu said the typhoon would approach Taiwan on Thursday and Friday before turning northwest and making landfall in China’s Guangdong Province.

The bureau’s forecast for Haima’s path over the next few days showed that the typhoon could move north or south.

While Sarika’s effect on the weather conditions in Taiwan was mild, Wu said the public needs to pay attention to updates on Typhoon Haima.

Rainfall in Taiwan’s northern and northeastern regions would gradually accumulate as Haima moves closer to Luzon Island tomorrow, Wu said.

He said that residents of Taitung, Hualien and Pingtung might see extremely heavy or torrential rainfall on Thursday and Friday brought by the interaction of the typhoon, southeasterly winds and the topography of the areas.

The possibility of heavy rainfall is also high in Yilan County and mountainous areas in northern and southern Taiwan, he said.