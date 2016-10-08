KMT protests ill-gotten assets hearing

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

Representatives of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the KMT-owned Central Investment Co (中央投資公司) yesterday criticized the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例) as unconstitutional and protested what they said were flaws in a hearing arranged by the Committee of Illegal Party Asset Settlement.

The committee yesterday held a hearing in Taipei to determine whether Central Investment Co and its subsidiary Hsinyutai Co (欣裕台) should be considered KMT affiliate organizations; whether Central Investment Co president Gordon Chen (陳樹) and four other listed shareholders acquired their shares via a KMT-established trust; whether the KMT’s shares in the two firms were ill-gotten assets; and whether those shares should be transferred to the nation, local governments and the shareholders from whom the KMT allegedly acquired them.

During a committee question-and-answer session, Chen and a Central Investment accountant confirmed that the KMT is the sole shareholder in the two firms.

Shortly after the hearing began, Chen requested that committee chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and vice chairman Shih Chin-fang (施錦芳) leave, citing a conflict of interest stemming from “biased” remarks the two have made against his firm.

The rest of the committee members rejected Chen’s request after an impromptu meeting, saying that Koo’s and Shih’s remarks were based on available investigative results, and that the information gathered at the hearing would not be the only reference in the committee’s decisions on whether to take punitive measures against the firms.

KMT Administration and Management Committee director Chiu Da-chan (邱大展) protested against the hearing before it had started.

“Everyone already knows the results before the hearing. The plaintiffs and judges are from the same group,” Chiu said.

Saying that the committee comprises Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) proponents, he called on the Council of Grand Justices to deliver an impartial ruling on the legitimacy of the act, in reference to a constitutional interpretation the KMT requested last month.

Chiu said that the KMT would renounce land it holds if the land is ruled to be ill-gotten, but it would be committing malfeasance and painted in a negative light if it agreed to have its assets confiscated according to an unconstitutional act.

He said that the KMT is a defender of the law and the Constitution.

“Can we call ourselves a lawful political party if we do not even obey the Constitution?” he said.

Chiu said that the KMT lawfully registered the land it possesses, but that under the act, anyone who has purchased land since 1945 could be investigated and stripped of their property.

He questioned whether calling Central Investment a KMT affiliate organization can be justified.

“If so, 41 companies in which the government has shares should be deemed state-run corporations,” he said. “If you reveal the names of those companies now, I guarantee that the nation’s stock market will suffer a major decline tomorrow.”

Chang Shao-teng (張少騰), a lawyer representing the KMT, said that since the committee only informed the KMT of the types of assets it should declare on Tuesday, it is impossible that the KMT could have collated all of the requested information.