Taiwan to attend UN climate summit

By Stacy Hsu / Staff reporter

Taiwan will attend the UN Climate Change Conference (COP22) in Marrakesh, Morocco, next month as a non-governmental observer, despite failing to register for any of the side events this year due to Chinese pressure, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

“While our non-governmental observers were unable to obtain approval for their applications to join side events during COP21 last year and COP22 this year, our delegation will still depart for Morocco as scheduled,” ministry spokeswoman Eleanor Wang (王珮玲) said in a statement.

Wang said preparation is under way as planned and that the government would continue its efforts to seek backing from other nations to support Taiwan’s meaningful participation at the convention and contribute to important issues such as climate change.

The Environmental Protection Administration is to coordinate government agencies and form a delegation to attend COP22, which is to be held from Nov. 7 to Nov. 18, under the banner of the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Wang said.

The ITRI has attended the meeting as a non-governmental observer in the past.

Wang made the remarks after local media reported that Taiwan was not able to obtain an exhibition space or permission to attend side events at COP22, reportedly due to Chinese pressure.

Taipei also failed to receive an invitation to this year’s International Civil Aviation Organization Assembly in Canada because of Chinese intervention.

“Taiwan, as an integral partner in the global community’s fight against climate change, has demonstrated our efforts and determination in joining the convention through concrete actions,” Wang said, citing the implementation of the Greenhouse Gas Reduction and Management Act (溫室氣體減量及管理法) in June last year and the publication of Taiwan’s intended nationally determined contributions (INDC) in September last year which aim to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from 2005 levels by 2050.

Taiwan plans to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent from 2005 levels by 2030, according to its INDC.

Wang said the battle against climate change concerns the survival of the entire human population and its development, which is why Taiwan should not be excluded from this effort.

Additional reporting by CNA