US bombers in show of force over S Korea

AP, OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea

The US yesterday sent two nuclear-weapons-capable supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a show of force meant to cow North Korea after last week’s nuclear test, and also to settle rattled nerves in the South.

The B-1B bombers, escorted by US and South Korean fighters, were seen by an Associated Press photographer as they flew over Osan Air Base, 120km from the border with North Korea.

The bombers were likely to return to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam without landing in South Korea. Such flyovers are fairly common when animosity rises on the Korean Peninsula.

The B-1B does not currently carry nuclear weapons under a disarmament treaty, but the US has yet to convert the aircraft to nonnuclear heavy bombers using treaty procedures, according to a report this year by the US’ Congressional Research Service.

Last week’s nuclear test, the North’s fifth, was its most powerful to date.

Pyongyang’s claim to have used “standardized” warheads in the detonation makes some outsiders worry that it is making headway in its push to develop small, sophisticated warheads that can be mounted on missiles that can reach the continental US.

Nuclear expert Siegfried Hecker, who has regularly visited the North’s nuclear facilities, estimates that the North might have enough nuclear fuel for about 20 bombs by the end of this year and the ability to add about seven new bombs per year.

He said more troubling was that the recent test successes might give Pyongyang a false sense of confidence.

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense on Monday said that South Korean and US intelligence authorities believe North Korea has the ability to detonate another atomic device at any time in one of its tunnels at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site, where the five previous atomic explosions took place.

However, ministry officials refused to say what specific evidence pointed to another possible nuclear test.

South Korean President Park Geun-hye yesterday ordered the military to be ready to “finish off” North Korea if it fires a nuclear missile toward South Korea.