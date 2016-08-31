Car bomb attack kills at least five in Mogadishu

AFP, MOGADISHU

At least five people were killed in a suicide car bomb attack on a popular hotel close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu yesterday.

“We have confirmed five people killed including security guards”, police officer Mohamed Abdulkadir said, adding that 10 others were wounded.

He said the vehicle rammed through a checkpoint and was fired on by security forces before it exploded.

“The blast was very huge, but thanks to God the number of casualties is less than the devastation suggests,” Abdulkadir said.

A witness described seeing a large blast and a thick plume of smoke that rose high into the air.

“I saw a car speeding towards the area and huge smoke and fire went up in the sky,” Elmi Ahmed said.

A reporter at the scene described widespread damage to buildings in the area.

The al-Qaeda aligned al-Shabaab group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that militants targeted the SYL hotel because it “is close to the presidential palace, and also home to apostates and unbelievers.”

The fortified hotel, popular with government officials, businesspeople and visiting diplomats and delegations, was previously attacked in both February this year and January last year.

The January last year attack killed at least five people when a suicide car bomber rammed the hotel gates on the eve of a visit by Turlish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In February this year 14 people were killed when twin blasts were triggered close to the hotel and the neighboring Peace Garden on a busy Friday afternoon.

Both attacks were also claimed by al-Shabaab, which quit the capital five years ago, but continues to launch attacks against government, military, civilian and foreign targets in its fight to overthrow the internationally-backed government.

The group is expected to try and violently disrupt elections due to be held next month and October.

The extremists have also staged repeated attacks in Kenya and a recent security analysis warned the group was expanding its horizons with cells active in Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Somalia.