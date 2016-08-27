Kill drug lords: Philippine police chief

AFP, MANILA

The Philippines’ police chief condoned killing drug traffickers and burning their homes, but later attributed the comments to anger.

“Why don’t you give them a visit, pour gasoline on their homes and set these on fire to register your anger?” Ronald dela Rosa said in a speech aired on television yesterday.

“They’re all enjoying your money, money that destroyed your brain,” Dela Rosa said. “You know who the drug lords are. Would you like to kill them? Go ahead. Killing them is allowed, because you are the victim.”

Dela Rosa was speaking on Thursday to several hundred drug users who had surrendered in the central Philippines.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte previously offered security officials bounties for the bodies of drug dealers and when he took office on June 30, he told a crowd in Manila: “If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful.”

Dela Rosa and Duterte have insisted they are working within the law and their aides have dismissed some of their comments as merely “hyperbole” meant to scare drug traffickers.

Later yesterday, Dela Rosa apologized for his remarks and described them as due to an “emotional outburst.”

“Yesterday [Thursday], I said that because I felt so bad. I was in front of those poor people, pushers and users, they looked like zombies. I was so mad, that’s why I said that,” he told reporters.

“I’m sorry if I said something unpleasant. Many people are reacting. I am very sorry. I am just a human being who gets mad,” he said.

Elsewhere, soldiers killed at least 11 Abu Sayyaf militants in an assault yesterday following the beheading of a captive whose family was too poor to pay ransom, the Philippine military said.

Regional military commander Major Filemon Tan said 17 soldiers were wounded when hundreds of army troops surrounded a vast jungle area in Sulu province’s mountainous Patikul town.

Among the 11 dead militants was Amah Maas, a long-time commander of the group who had severed arms and had been implicated in ransom kidnappings, including of European tourists.

Duterte ordered the troops to destroy the militants in their jungle bases after they beheaded a Filipino teenager, Patrick James Aldovar, on Wednesday.

“The order of the president is to search and destroy the Abu Sayyaf,” Tan said.

“So that’s what we are doing,” he said.