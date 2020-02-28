Highways and Byways: Taiwan’s ‘military village cuisine’

By Steven Crook / Contributing reporter

Tainan, the nation’s political capital and its largest settlement between the mid-17th and late-19th centuries, is the most Taiwanese of cities. Yet even here, the political and human tsunami which hit Taiwan after World War II left marks which are still visible.

Between late 1945 and the final few days of 1949, when Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) lost the Chinese Civil War that his Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had been waging against Mao Zedong’s (毛澤東) communists, an estimated 2.2 million Chinese soldiers, officials and civilians were reassigned — or moved voluntarily, or fled in great haste — to the island. At this time, the local-born population of Taiwan was less than seven million.

Those holding or hoping for government jobs gravitated toward Taipei, while members of the armed forces and their families were housed in military dependents’ villages (juancun, 眷村) near bases all over Taiwan. Some of these villages had been built during the 1895-1945 period of Japanese rule; others were constructed hastily to accommodate the influx.

A significant minority of Taiwanese now in their fifties, sixties or seventies grew up in the military dependents’ villages. They were raised by mothers who spoke Mandarin or Chinese dialects, rather than Taiwan’s local languages, and often cooked the specialties of their native provinces.

Chen Yu-jen (陳玉箴), an associate professor in the Department of Taiwan Culture, Languages and Literature at National Taiwan Normal University, has written that the typical military dependents’ village was “a relatively closed space where various Chinese dishes were preserved… For the villagers and their descendants, such relatively independent living conditions provided a safe environment where they could maintain their languages, customs, and collective memories of mainland China, as well as their food. Those who lived in these villages preserved many food habits and customs from their hometowns, including eating habits and festival dishes.”

However, it wasn’t always possible or practical to replicate recipes the Mainlanders brought with them. To some extent, what’s now known as “military dependent’s village cuisine” (juancuncai, 眷村菜) is actually an attempt to achieve Chinese flavors using Taiwanese ingredients.

Some of those who’d fought on the KMT side in the 1940s ended up near an airfield 6km south of Tainan’s city center. Built in the mid-1930s by the Japanese for civilian purposes, it became a major air force base. Between 1957 and 1979, US Air Force units were stationed here. What local people call Tainan Airport (臺南機場) continues to have a dual military-civilian function, with regular flights to Taiwan’s outlying islands and to a few destinations in East Asia.

What was known as Second Air Force New Village (二空新村), a short distance east of the airport in Rende District (仁德區), was flattened some years ago. Dalin New Village (大林新村) in South District (南區) disappeared even earlier — but that neighborhood remains one of the best places in Tainan to seek out “Chinese” foods and hear Mandarin spoken with “old Mainlander” accents.

Dalin New Village occupied a good part of what’s now Sinsheng Borough (新生里), a subdivision that stretches less than 1km from Tainan Martyrs Shrine (臺南市忠烈祠) in the northeast to Tainan City Sports Park (臺南市立體育公園) in the southwest. The grounds of the shrine are never busy, and the doors of the main building have been locked each time I’ve been here. If you’d like to take a look, it’s on the corner of Datong Road Section 2 (大同路二段) and Jiankang Road Section 1 (健康路一段).